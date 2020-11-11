Comscentre embarks on hiring spree

Brisbane-based managed service provider Comscentre is embarking on a hiring spree across the business after experiencing a strong increase in demand for its managed network and collaboration services.



The company is looking to hire up to 15 staff including network architects, engineers and programmers, as well as several positions in pre-sales, sales, marketing and customer support.

Comscentre managing director and founder Ben Shipley said in the past year, it has more than doubled in size and the current search for talent is a reflection of its strong outlook for the next five years.

The investment comes as Comscentre secured a number of new customer wins including a network transformation project with Australia Post, which Shipley said has been a key driver of growth for the business and is now "experiencing a ‘run off’ effect from that project in terms of securing future growth opportunities."

“The success that we’ve had in deploying that project at pace, despite the vast challenges that 2020 has presented us, has certainly shone a very positive light on Comscentre, but even more importantly, has been the incredible results seen by that customer as a result of their network transition," Shipley said.



“More and more enterprise customers are wanting to replicate the successes of AusPost – they want greater resilience, uptime, visibility and control, and of course they want lower operating costs. These businesses are now approaching us directly, wanting their own piece of what AusPost have.”

Comscentre has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Manila.



