Anatas takes top APJ honours at Boomi’s partner awards

The system integrator was judged on various criteria, including how it utilised Boomi's AtomSphere platform.

System integrator Anatas has been acknowledged as Boomi’s 2020 partner of the year for the Asia Pacific Japan region during the vendor’s virtual Partner Summit.



Jason Frost, CEO of Anatas, said the win reinforces and acknowledges “the strength and importance” of the system integrator’s partnership with the Dell Technologies subsidiary.

“2020 has been a year in which we continue to bolster our 'Customer First' strategy, with ongoing investment in integration leadership, industry solutions, and the signing of a number of technical alliances which trust Anatas to get integration right,” he said.

“No longer is integration an inhibitor to delivering successful projects. Instead, it is key to enabling business outcomes in a connected world and Anatas is driven to ensure customers have the right solutions in the right environment. It’s what has helped us secure significant wins this year in the local Government, education, finance and utilities sectors."

Jason Frost (ANATAS)

Judged by a team of Boomi executives, Anatas’ win was based on various criteria, including how it utilised the vendor’s AtomSphere platform to "enable integrated experiences, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact”, according to the vendor.



“It’s truly an honour to recognise our loyal global partners and the incredible work they are doing on behalf of our mutual customers,” said David Tavolaro, vice president of global business development at Boomi.

“Our partners are Boomi’s force multiplier. With their help, we are significantly increasing our global footprint and providing innovative customer experiences.”

Meanwhile, the APJ growth and emerging market partner of the year award went to OSI Digital, which has locations in Australia, India, and the Philippines, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Canada and the US.

Other global partners recognised by Boomi include Deloitte as worldwide partner of the year and IFS as ISV global partner of the year.

Joining Anatas as Boomi’s regional partners of the year were Slalom for North America and Viseo for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Anatas joins the ranks of previous Boomi APJ partner of the year recipients, which includes RXP Services, who took home the gong in 2019.