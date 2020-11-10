Midwich service program expands to APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

Audiovisual (AV) technology distributor Midwich APAC has expanded its Mi Support after sales service program to the Asia Pacific region.



Branching out from the UK and Ireland, the program is accessible through Midwich channel partners as a trade resalable suite of support services for end users that can be added to products or systems at the point of purchase.

The Mi Support program offers strengthened product warranties, training for AV and unified communications and collaboration systems, as well as the highest-level technical support and information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) practices.

Michael Broadbent, managing director for Midwich APAC, said the program would be particularly useful during the rise of remote working.

“An on-demand support service maintains business continuity and provides greater productivity at a time when companies are heavily reliant on remote workflows and collaboration and require a stable environment for a consistent user experience,” he claimed.

Within the program is MI Support Maintenance, which offers a service level agreement (SLA) that contains three levels of “break-fix” support – Assurance, Onsite and Onsite+. This includes access to its 24/5 vNOC Helpdesk, next day advance parts replacement, software patches and/or updates and product training delivered by technical experts with AVIXA and vendor certified training.

The Assurance level also has next business day onsite assistance and rapid response onsite assistance within four business hours available through negotiation.

The program also contains Mi Support Managed Services, an end-to-end problem resolution of appliance video conferencing codecs – like Zoom and Microsoft Teams – and integrated AV equipment.

Available on a fixed, monthly charge per registered system, the managed services segment of the program covers all integrated AV equipment with five service operation modules: proactive monitoring, fault management, system administration, concierge and service reporting.