NextDC collaborates with Console Connect

Will unite Console Connect's NaaS platform with NextDC's AXON for hybrid and multi-cloud

Credit: NextDC

Publicly listed NextDC is bolstering access for Australian businesses to cloud infrastructure and data centres through collaborating with PCCW Global’s Console Connect.

The collaboration unites PCCW Global’s Console Connect Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform and NextDC's virtual interconnectivity platform, AXON, to simplify and strengthen connectivity for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Through direct interconnections with the automated Console Connect digital platform available at NextDC’s S1 Sydney data centre, or via the AXON platform, customers can immediately begin self-provisioning secure, uncontended layer 2 connections among more than 350 data centres in more than 40 countries.

Additionally, the platform facilitates direct access to key software-as-as-service, internet of things (IoT), carrier and IX partners, including DE-CIX, RingCentral, Cloudflare, Anexia, among others.

This collaboration creates a new opportunity for existing Console Connect users to establish private and secure connections, on demand, to NextDC’s national data centre network of nine facilities located in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Canberra.

The AXON platform interconnects NextDC’s data centre infrastructure, which houses the largest and most network-rich partner ecosystem in Australia.

Both interconnection platforms exclusively use private and dedicated connections that are separate from the public Internet, delivering greater network speed, performance, reliability and security for customers.

The Console Connect automated fabric makes use of PCCW Global’s carrier IP backbone and MPLS network, which spans more than 3,000 cities and 160 countries.

“Console Connect is excited to team up with NextDC to make our Network-as-a-Service interconnection platform available to more customers across Australia, who can enjoy a flexible and secure provisioning experience,” PCCW vice president of digital automated innovation, Michael Glynn said.

“Through the Console Connect ecosystem and our global network coverage, we will work with NextDC to bring Australian businesses closer to Asia and the rest of the world. Similarly, Console Connect users will enjoy seamless access across Australia by using the AXON platform.”

Console Connect offers pay-as-you-go pricing for on-demand bandwidth between Australia and key Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and the platform is accessible via more than 55 data centres in 12 markets across Asia Pacific.

“Our customers are leaning on their digital infrastructure and networks more than ever. Ensuring they are securely and directly interconnected with the cloud and IT services that underpin their hybrid/multi-cloud strategy is a critical role NextDC plays,” NextDC chief customer and commercial officer, David Dzienciol said.