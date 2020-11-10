Equinix spends $76M on third Perth facility

Stage one will open in the fourth quarter 2021

What the new PE3 facility will look like Credit: Equinix

Equinix is spending about A$76.6 million on building a third data centre in Perth called PE3, marking the company’s eighteenth International Business Exchange (IBX) nationally.

The new data centre facility will be located adjacent to the current PE2 IBX, with the first phase opening in the fourth quarter next year offering an initial capacity of 650 cabinets and a colocation space of more than 1,830sqm.

When fully built, the facility will offer 1,650 cabinets and a colocation space of more than 10,600sqm, offering access to more than 1,045 companies including 215 networks and 395 cloud providers.

The PE3 IBX will provide a wide range of interconnection solutions, including Equinix Fabric, which is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that allows any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company’s distributed infrastructure, including large network service and cloud providers on Platform Equinix.

Through Equinix Fabric, customers in Perth can set up direct connectivity with international and local cloud service providers across Australia, such as Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP Cloud and SoftLayer, as well as network service providers, such as Telstra, Optus and Vocus.

When the PE3 facility opens, Equinix will have an Australian footprint spanning 18 IBX data centres across Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

“Since entering West Australia almost three years ago, we’ve seen substantial growth driven by the state’s digital economy,” Equinix Australia managing director, Guy Danskine said. “As the impact of digital technologies continues to grow in intensity across every industry, such as mining, government and life sciences, digital leaders need one platform that brings together and interconnects the foundational infrastructure required to create digital advantage.

“The interconnection options available in PE3 will support our customers during their digital transformation journeys as they move their businesses closer to the edge and look to expand within Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

Perth has been highlighted as a strategic location due its proximity to Southeast Asia and two subsea cable links – the Australia Singapore Cable and Indigo cable.

Both cables terminate directly inside the Equinix Perth campus, reducing the time it takes for data to move between Singapore and Australia by 50 per cent, according to Equinix.

Globally, Equinix’s platform includes more than 220 data centres across 63 metros. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix’s data centre footprint spans across key metros in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Singapore.