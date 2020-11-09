Ingram Micro flags new online training resource

The new site is designed to ‘elevate’ the user experience

Credit: Ingram

Ingram Micro is set to launch a new online training portal that is designed to mirror the company’s global training program, making training resources available for partners globally via the internet.

The new training resource, IngramMicroTraining.com, will launch on November 17th, the company said, although the placeholder text on the site itself lists 23 November as the go-live date.

Regardless, the new site is designed to ‘elevate’ the user experience by making it easy to find and consume the desired marketing, technical and sales business training from top vendors across the industry, with the training materials and activities able to be consumed or undertaken virtually, in person, or on-demand.

“We’ve seen a 300 per cent jump in the use of our technical and business training, and our channel partners’ certification completions are at an all-time record high,” Ingram Micro advanced solutions director Greg Richey said. “Advancing your knowledge and reskilling the workforce are two calls to action channel partners are taking to heart and it’s paying off.

“Moving our training program online has made it easier to consume the content and curriculum we have to offer and contributed greatly to the reskilling and upskilling of our channel partners’ technical talent,” he added.

The online training portal launch, announced in conjunction with the Ingram Micro ONE Experience global virtual conference, was one of three new enablement enablement resources designed to help channel partners grow their business.

The other two resources were a new renewals management platform, RenewVue, and an offer of flexible financing. However, these additional two resources are available only for US partners and partners in the US, Canada and Latam, respectively.

As previously reported, the distributor also used its Ingram Micro One Experience 2020 event to talk up the launch of a new Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore, as part of plans to ramp up investment in partner enablement across Asia Pacific.

The launch follows significant investments in the cyber security sector at a global level, with three CoEs already established in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), Western Europe and Mexico.

According to Michael Chan — director of Cyber Security across Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, who joined the distributor in March — the CoE will offer access to dedicated teams across vendor management, marketing and solution architects, in addition to pre-sales support, cyber incubation and consulting services.