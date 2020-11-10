Genetec makes direct play with A/NZ integrators and partners

The new strategy sees Genetec assume responsibility for all aspects of its customer service program

George Moawad (Genetec) Credit: Genetec

Canadian IP security vendor Genetec has made the move to work directly with its systems integrators and channel partners in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as part of its new go-to-market strategy in the local market.

According to Genetec A/NZ country manager George Moawad, dealing with partners and integrators directly — presumably without the aid of local distributors or master agents — represents the “optimal” strategy for the vendor in the local market.

“We are committed to expanding our footprint across Australia and New Zealand and this is the optimal go-to-market strategy to ensure the most sustainable and resilient business for our partners and ourselves,” Moawad said.

“As the physical security market continues to mature, a direct relationship with systems integrators aligns us more closely, and together brings us closer to our users.

“This model will enable us to better understand the challenges our partners and users face, deliver better value, and ensure we can swiftly bring innovative and locally relevant solutions to the Australian and New Zealand markets,” Moawad said.

The new strategy sees Genetec assume responsibility for all aspects of its customer service program, including warranty and returns, its advanced replacement program, training, customer support services, pre- and post-sales support and partner programs.

The Genetec team in Australia and New Zealand will also be directly responsible for all aspects of certification, training, and ongoing education designed to enhance the expertise of system integrators.

The company said it has also appointed key contact points for its system integrators and has engaged a third-party logistics company to deliver a seamless supply chain.

In May 2018, Genetec expanded a pre-existing distribution relationship with Australian-listed distributor Hills, with the relationship between the two companies set to continue until 31 October this year.

The prior agreement with Hills has not been further extended and is no longer in place.

