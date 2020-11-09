Tech Data bolsters cloud infrastructure play with Diamanti deal

Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has moved to bolster its cloud infrastructure portfolio, inking a distribution deal with hyperconverged platform provider Diamanti in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The San Jose, California-based hyperconverged appliance start-up provides a fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments.

In October, the vendor announced support for Red Hat OpenShift 4.5 to accelerate return on OpenShift investments.

The development saw Diamanti move to support Red Hat through the latest release of Diamanti D20 RH, which it said helps enterprises break from legacy architectures to deliver transformational application performance, scalability, and operational efficiency for OpenShift.

According to Tech Data, the new partnership strengthens the distributor’s cloud infrastructure vendor portfolio thanks to Diamanti’s Kubernetes capabilities, which it claims provide a differentiated solution stack offering to Tech Data’s channel partners.

"With the recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Survey citing 84 per cent of respondents now using containers in production, we are excited to further expand Tech Data’s data centre offerings to our customers through the addition of Diamanti,” Tech Data A/NZ vice president and general manager Andy Berry said.

“The Diamanti Kubernetes platform complements some of our existing vendors and helps us to strengthen our end-to-end portfolio of solutions we can offer the A/NZ marketplace,” he added.

According to Diamanti Asia Pacific, China and Japan partners and alliances lead Paul Leow, the deal comes as organisations all over the world adopt cloud-native principles in application development, deployment and management, requiring new and different approaches to both on-premises and public cloud environments.

“We are excited that a highly respected distributor such as Tech Data recognises the value of the Diamanti Kubernetes platform for hybrid cloud and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver turnkey solutions that addresses enterprise security, availability, resilience and flexibility requirements for their customers,” Leow said.

In July, Tech Data unveiled plans to invest around US$750 million in digital transformation initiatives over the next five years.

The global technology distributor said at the time that the investment would underpin its strategy to accelerate innovation in ways that it hopes will deliver improved experiences and greater agility for businesses across the technology ecosystem.