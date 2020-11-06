MOQdigital expands into WA with new state manager

The expansion will see the integrator focus on the education, community care and local government verticals in the state.

IT solutions integrator MOQdigital has expanded into the Western Australian market, appointing former Ignia director Steve McNally as state manager to lead the charge.

The expansion will see the integrator paying particular attention to servicing the education, community care and local government verticals in Western Australia, with a focus on digital transformation projects.

“We’re constantly exploring ways to grow and better serve our customers. Attracting Steve to our business is a great initial step towards delivering on our vision to expand into the WA market,” said MOQdigital CEO Joe D’Addio.

“The business performance has been encouraging in Q1 FY21. We have a positive outlook as demand for our digital services continues to grow.”

McNally has had nearly 20 years of experience in Perth’s technology industry, fielding senior level roles in the state throughout that time. Most recently, he was a director of the Perth-based consultancy Ignia.

Prior to this, he held a range of positions with various tech players, including state manager roles at Microsoft and Dimension Data, as well as WA executive general manager at consulting and technology firm Oakton, where he was also brought on as part of its growth and expansion plans for the state.

He also has previously worked at Com Tech, Alphawest and Integral Solutions Australia.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the MOQdigital team," McNally said. "The organisation has a strong solution offering with a depth of experience that I am excited to bring to customers in the West as I continue to help grow the company.”

The state manager’s appointment for Western Australia follows its work on a series of projects in Queensland, with the integrator supporting produce supplier Perfection Fresh and car insurer and mutual bank the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ).

The expansion also follows parent company MOQ Limited’s net loss after tax of $14.5 million for the year ending 30 June, with the company’s financials impacted by costs and impairments associated with prior acquisitions.

The company’s net profit after tax (NPAT) tally saw a 733 per cent year-on-year decline, while revenue for the year fell by 4 per cent, to just under $65.2 million.

However, the services side of MOQdigital’s business was not as dramatically impacted as its technology sales revenues.



The company’s managed services revenues remained steady and relatively reliable with minimal negative impact, while professional services, despite being initially impacted, recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels by June 2020.