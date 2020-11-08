A short guide to AWS Savings Plans, and how this impacts system integrators

Potential for cost cutting is real, but CIOs need to understand the nuances of AWS Savings Plans to reap the biggest savings

Cloud buying is getting renewed attention as enterprises seek added cost savings after migrating systems to the cloud in response to Covid-19. It’s time for corporate cloud buyers to learn more about the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Savings Plans, launched in November 2019, which provide cost savings of up to 72 per cent for cloud buyers.

A recent survey of more than 50 IT executives on Pulse.qa, a social research platform, showed that only 16 per cent of IT executives believe that AWS Savings Plans are saving them money on their cloud spending. While the potential for cost cutting is real, you need to understand the nuances of this offering to ensure you’re reaping the biggest savings.

How AWS Savings Plans work

AWS Savings Plans involve a one-year to three-year commitment to a consistent amount of usage measured in dollars per hour. For example, if CIOs commit to $100 of compute usage per hour, they will get the Savings Plans prices on that usage up to $100, and AWS will charge on-demand rates for any usage beyond the commitment.

AWS offers two Savings Plans:

The Compute Savings Plan is the most flexible of the two plans. Compute pricing on this plan are up to 66 per cent off on-demand rates

The EC2 Instance Savings Plan provides savings up to 72 per cent off on-demand rates. Customers must commit to a specific instance family in their chosen AWS region. This plan applies automatically to usage regardless of size, operating system, and tenancy within the specified family in the region

Businesses can’t increase a Savings Plan budget in the middle of a period of performance however. Instead, they'll need to provision a new and separate Savings Plan.

If a CIO is running a new AWS account, they may encounter some limitations to their Savings Plans. If this happens, it’s best to work with the system integrator or AWS account representative to resolve any restrictions.

One advantage of AWS Savings Plan is being able to apply savings to on-demand instances, instead of only reserved instances. Compute Savings Plans can apply to instances across different AWS regions. Organisations can also apply Savings Plans to Fargate (instance-based PaaS for containers) and Lambda.

AWS Savings Plans don’t apply to Relational Database Service (RDS), Redshift, or ElastiCache (in-memory database and cache). Savings Plans also don’t cover any services CIOs provision from the AWS Marketplace.

Visualising the spend is vital to both the end customer and the systems integrator. A business' AWS utilisation and coverage reports offer the ability to understand AWS Savings Plans cost and usage better. These reports show an aggregate Savings Plan utilisation trending over time. CIOs can also use these reports to view each Savings Plans with their respective utilisation, costs, and savings in a tabular format.

Navigating AWS Savings Plans

Cloud buyers who wants to take full advantage of AWS Savings Plans need to “shift left” with cloud spending management. While an organisation may not have a cloud economist on staff (or even contract), CIOs can use a cloud management platform to track cloud spending over the past three to six months to get a historical perspective.

That historical data should feed decision-making processes to determine if Savings Plans save money. The data should also serve businesses well in any service provider negotiations.

CIOs can get started with AWS Savings Plans from the AWS dashboard by using the AWS Cost Explorer or by using the API/CLI. If buying cloud services through a systems integrator, then it’s best to inquire about their use of Savings Plans.

Understanding cloud workloads is key to making good use of AWS Savings Plans, according to Venkat Ramasamy, COO for FileCloud, an enterprise file sharing, sync, back-up, and remote access solution provider.

Ramasamy stresses knowing if a business is running a variable or static workload. Unless they're building and operating SaaS applications, chances are they're running static loads, so AWS Savings Plans would make sense and could save a lot of money.

Scott Dix, senior solutions delivery manager for Cloudtamer.io, a cloud management platform provider, suggests using a cloud roadmap to guide the decision-making process about AWS Savings Plans. With a cloud roadmap in place, CIOs can model savings from reserved and on-demand instance spending from the early phases of cloud projects—not after the first cloud billing surprise.

AWS Savings Plans and the system integrator

The AWS Savings Plan, when used by a system integrator, has the potential to create more profit margin when a customer orders on-demand EC2 Instances. The aforementioned Pulse.qa survey of IT executives showed that 64 per cent negotiated hard with their system integrators for the best discounts on their cloud spending. Negotiating is essential because Savings Plans can deliver around 25 per cent savings overall for the system integrator.

System integrators run into risks when they don’t put themselves in their customers’ shoes, according to Amir Shariff, vice president of product and marketing at Opsani, a cloud optimisation solutions provider. He said that SIs need to be an agent for their customer when managing AWS Savings Plans.

“Use the golden rule and guide them through bringing their cloud costs down through shifting their cloud resources,” Shariff advises.

Shariff emphasises the need for the system integrator to know about the customer’s business so they can best advise them on how to lower their cloud spending. CIOs should expect as much from their system integrator.

AWS Savings Plans and the business

Dix from Cloudtamer.io recommends erring on the side of caution when committing to reserved instances and AWS Savings Plans. “What ends up happening is folks jump in and think the savings are incredible, so let’s go to the maximum and pay for the long term,” he explains. Proceed slowly, keeping a close eye on usage and savings.

Beyond the commitment that Dix mentioned, treat AWS Savings Plans as a cloud economics exercise. Take a systematic approach. Do the historical analysis and make the process adjustments and reporting changes necessary to give the business and stakeholders the full confidence that AWS Savings Plans are working to deliver significant savings on the overall AWS bill.