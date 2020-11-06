Nextgen takes SingleStore to the APAC channel

John Walters (Nextgen) Credit: IDG

Database management system provider SingleStore has picked Nextgen Distribution as its first value-added distributor in the Asia Pacific market, a move aimed at rolling out the vendor’s channel strategy in the region.

SingleStore, which was previously known as MemSQL, provides its database management system offering as-a-service in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as through users’ own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB.

The new deal with Nextgen is expected to help SingleStore expand its go-to-market strategy and operations in the region by leveraging the Australia-headquartered distributor’s partner network and footprint across the region.

“This partnership allows us to collaborate with channel partners and serve businesses in this part of the world – and continue to grow our global business – faster and more efficiently,” SingleStore CEO Raj Verma said.

According to Nextgen Group CEO John Walters, SingleStore represents a high growth vendor with “massive” potential.

“It is cloud native and addresses the enormous explosion in applications and users that demand more from their data,” Walters said. “We’re excited to support SingleStore in its global expansion efforts, and to support our ecosystem of channel partners with the necessary resources to ensure the organisations they work with are successful.”

Walters said, during an online interview with theCube’s Lisa Martin, that Nextgen will launch SingleStore in Australia and New Zealand first, followed by Asia.

“As we expand out into the less mature Asia Pacific/ASEAN market, which is always generally a couple of years behind America and Australia as far as the technology adoption maturity curve goes, we’ll be taking the lessons learned from Australia and New Zealand and employing that throughout the Asia Pacific market,” Walters said.

“Pulling together a database and single source solution is very important to us as we expand into the Asia Pacific region out of Australia and New Zealand,” he added.

Nextgen revealed earlier this year its decision to launch operations in Singapore as part of a broader effort to expand into the Asian market.

In August, the distributor revealed it had appointed former Tech Data Australia and New Zealand general country manager Wendy O’Keeffe as its new managing director of Asia, tasking her with launching regional distribution operations from Singapore.

Under the role, O’Keeffe holds responsibility for building in-market capabilities from the ground up, relocating to the city-state to establish local teams across Southeast Asia and beyond ahead of an official market launch on 1 January 2021.