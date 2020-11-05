Dynamic Business Technologies acquires Melbourne's Connect

Credit: Dreamstime

Newcastle-based Microsoft partner Dynamic Business Technologies (DBT) has acquired Melbourne-based Connect.

DBT specialises in Microsoft 365 cloud solutions and the modern workplace, employing 23 staff across three locations – Warners Bay in NSW, Hamilton and now Yarraville in Victoria, supporting more than 200 customers.

Connect’s team of three services approximately 80 customers and more than 650 end users, primarily across the dental and medical industry.

As a result of the acquisition, Connect founder Mike Collishaw will be joining DBT as the general manager for Victoria.

“COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the growth of the modern workplace for small and medium businesses across Australia and as a Microsoft partner we’ve been able to help our customers on that journey, leading to rapid growth for DBT,” managing director of DBT Nathan Franks said.

“Partnering with Connect will allow us to better support our customers in Victoria and grow into the region, expanding on our current presence in Hamilton. The blend of our two companies, with strong and complementary capabilities, will further unlock the potential of the modern workplace for customers across Australia.”

DBT's Nathan Franks

Collishaw said it had been looking for a partner to help address the challenge it faced in finding strong, customer-focused talent for the business. Connect will come under the Dynamic Business Technologies brand.



“Among our network, DBT is a highly regarded partner in the Microsoft community, so the partnership was a no-brainer. Now our existing customers will be supported by the extended DBT business, it provides more time for us to work on identifying new customers,” Collishaw said.

“Pro bono work and a philanthropic approach to business has always been a priority for Connect and we would not have considered a partner who didn’t share those values and plan to continue that approach.”

Franks added the DBT and Connect teams have niche capabilities in complementary markets that provide growth opportunities for the business.

“There are clear synergies around the way we approach the Microsoft stack and our managed service offerings,” he said. “By blending our businesses, we can focus on continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”