LiveTiles sparks employee experience for BlueScope Steel

Australian workplace independent software vendor (ISV) LiveTiles has scored a multi-year enterprise deal with BlueScope Steel for its learning and development portal.

The portal, which caters to 16,000 employees, was created by the learning and development teams for staff insights, and additional information-based dashboards have been created for marketing insights and analytics.

The enterprise deal also involves extending feature options for Microsoft SharePoint, such as intranet governance, employee communications, collaboration, branding, new employee on-boarding and integration with third party apps.

It will also leverage LiveTiles’ integration with Workplace by Facebook, creating an integrated experience.

The win follows a previous deployment involving LiveTiles SharePoint for the steel giant’s Australian operation.

“BlueScope place an intense focus on their people being their strength. They pride themselves on working in a safe and satisfying environment. Their experience, teamwork and ability to deliver steel inspired solutions are their most valued and rewarded strengths,” LiveTiles Asia Pacific senior vice president Owen Brandt said.

Down the track, BlueScope also plans to use the LiveTiles platform for further digital workplace projects.

“By leveraging Australian innovation from LiveTiles, BlueScope Steel has been able to innovate at scale and create a next generation employee experience,” BlueScope Steel CIO Larry Howard said. “We look forward to working closely with LiveTiles over the coming period to continue to provide our employees with a flexible experience.”