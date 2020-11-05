Data#3 earns first A/NZ Dell cloud platform certification

Laurence Baynham (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has earned certification in Dell Technologies’ Cloud Platform (DTCP), making it the vendor’s first partner in the Australian and New Zealand region to do so.

The certification, which is available for Dell Technologies’ Titanium partners, means the vendor has recognised Data#3's service capabilities with VMware and Dell Technologies.

“This is a significant achievement from Data#3 which includes the completion of certification requirements across both VMware and Dell Technologies programs,” said Shant Soghomonian, senior director and general manager for channel sales at Dell Technologies A/NZ.

To earn DTCP certification, partners must hold a metal tier in Dell Technology’s partner program, be an authorised delivery partner in its services delivery program, maintain a “strong delivery performance” with Dell Technologies over the last four quarters and hold a competency in Dell VxRail deployment.

Partners also need to be a VMware principal or advanced partner with at least two master services competencies, one of which being for network virtualisation. After this, partners need to complete VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail training and pass an assessment test.

The technology solutions provider claimed the certification was proof of it “[extending] its significant cloud expertise and offering to the Australian market”.

Data#3's cloud offering has been particularly important to the provider during the last financial year, as its 2020 financial results saw growth in public cloud revenue by 60.4 per cent, to $581 million, drive its overall revenue to a record $1.6 billion.

John Tan, Data#3 general manager for infrastructure solutions, said the certification was in line with the provider’s relationship with Dell Technologies following its win of Transformational Partner of the Year in August for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Laurence Baynham, Data#3 CEO, added that the provider's accolades from Dell Technologies strengthen its customer offering.

“We look forward to our continued relationship with Dell Technologies, and our partnership in the delivery of dynamic and innovative solutions,” he said.

Other examples of Data#3’s acknowledgement by Dell Technologies include its award wins as the A/NZ Server Partner of the Year for 2019-2020, A/NZ Solution Provider of the Year in 2018 and 2019, as well as a President’s Circle Award in 2019.

The provider’s A/NZ cloud certification with Dell Technologies follows it being one of four Australian Microsoft partners as of July to attain the highest level of Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) certification.