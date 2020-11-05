Empired wins integration deal with Western Power

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

IT services provider Empired has secured a contract for systems integration with government energy company Western Power.

The Western Australian utility provider handed Perth-based Empired a master IT supply contract as part of a panel alongside three vendors.

According to the publicly listed provider, Empired is the only Australia and New Zealand-owned and headquartered company to have secured a place on the systems integrator panel.

The contract has a fixed term of three years and will start immediately, ramping up during the remainder of this financial year.

The contract is for the provision of a broad range of services to enhance, develop and integrate core business systems to support Western Power’s corporate requirements, asset operations, asset maintenance and the power distribution network.

Under its contract, Empired will work with a number of partners to address the range of technology.

“We are extremely excited to have been trusted by Western Power to provide strategic IT services that will assist Western Power in delivering on its digital transformation journey,” said Empired managing director (MD) Russell Baskerville.

The announcement follows Empired securing two contracts with Western Power for managed services earlier this year.

Valued at $61 million, the wins marked the largest deals in the company's 21-year history and saw Empired replace incumbents ASG and ZettaServe.

“Empired has delivered a seamless transition and is meeting our service expectations under the infrastructure managed services contract,” Western Power head of ICT Andrew Smith said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership through this new systems integration n contract.”

The Western Power win proves a bright spot after Empired lost its Main Roads WA in May 2019, which shaved $10 million off the provider’s revenue.

This financial year, Empired posted a profit after tax of $6.1 million, a rise of 139 per cent, despite revenue falling by six per cent to $166 million.

The year before, Empired had vowed to cut its costs and capital investments to offset a $15 million loss of financial year 2019.