Tata Consultancy Services locks in AGL cloud transformation initiative

Credit: AGL

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has locked into a strategic partnership with energy provider AGL as part of its efforts to deliver its cloud transformation program.

AGL’s transformation program, which came to light this year and will run until 2021, involves modernising its application estate and moving workloads to the cloud to create a new digital core.

Both TCS and AGL teams, which have maintained a decade-long partnership, combined to assess and plan the upgrade path for each legacy application, creating a migration roadmap.

As part of this manoeuvre, TCS used its Cloud Migration Factory, which uses automation to help speed up migration, with the consultancy already transforming and optimising more than 50 applications and transitioning 50 per cent of the corporate workload to the cloud.

Along the way, it also supported the exit of AGL’s Melbourne and Sydney data centres.

Additionally, TCS deployed a new DevOps-based operating model with high levels of automation and self-service capabilities.

“Our decade-long partnership gives us deep contextual knowledge and insights that are invaluable in such large, complex transformations,” TCS A/NZ country leader, Vikram Singh said.

“We are only at the start of a long transformation journey that will see further unlocking of value as we start building innovations that leverage the full power of the cloud stack.”

For AGL, the project aims to take advantage of cloud-native capabilities such as AI, ML and IoT, as well as develop new customer experience products.

Already, the new operating model has helped reduce testing time tenfold, and deliver enhancements 20 times more frequently than three years ago, according to AGL.

“We have made good progress and continue to build momentum in our Cloud Transformation Program. Partnering with TCS helped us reduce risks and accelerate the migration, meeting our stretch targets,” AGL head of cloud technology, Owen Rapose said.

In 2016, AGL embarked on a $300 million digital transformation program that spanned three years, with AGL managing director and CEO, Andy Vesey at the time revealing it was "about delivering an industry leading digital experience to drive value for customers and ultimately change the quality of their relationship with AGL.”