DXC to design $5.2M DESE employment platform

DXC Technology has been selected to design the Federal Government’s new employment services platform in a $5.2-million deal.

The systems integrator was picked by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE) for the contract between September 2020 and January 2021 following the government’s announcement of $295.9 million overhaul of its current employment services model.

The digital platform will support the government’s New Employment Services Model and will replace the current jobseeker portal in July 2022.

DXC was chosen as the SI following a request for quote released in March this year. The initial contract period is for the design of the platform only.

According to DESE, the digital platform will use both existing capabilities and incorporate new technology in the future.

“The new platform will deliver a modern and innovative technology solution to support the New Employment Services Model from 1 July 2022,” a DESE spokesperson said.

“The new digital platform will be built on a modern, scaleable technology stack. It will be highly available and deliver more reliable and accessible online services through a suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that can be used across government and the private sector.”

The contract follows a series of changes to DXC’s local leadership, having unveiled plans to merge operations in Asia with Australia and New Zealand, forming a combined business entity across Asia Pacific.

The new-look regional organisation will be led by Seelan Nayagam, who has held trans-Tasman responsibilities since 2014. Meanwhile, Koushik Radhakrishnan — previous leader of Asia — will assume a US-based role driving global strategic transformation at the technology provider.