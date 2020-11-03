TAS taps Veritas’ Luke McLean as chief business officer

Luke McLean (TAS) Credit: TAS

Managed services provider (MSP) to financial institutions, Transaction Solutions (TAS), has turned to Veritas to bolster its leadership team following its acquisition of consultancy Experteq.

Luke McLean, who previously held role of consulting director for Veritas Asia Pacific, has joined the Syndey-based TAS as chief business officer.

He will now join the provider’s executive leadership team headed by TAS CEO Shane Baker, bringing vendor relationships with Microsoft and Citrix to TAS’ pipeline.

As well as Veritas, McLean has also worked with key channel players such as Brennan IT, Thomas Duryea Consulting, Insight Enterprises and Dimension Data, working across managed and professional services, consulting, sales and pre-sales teams.

“We’re delighted to welcome Luke to the leadership team,” Baker said. “With Luke’s extensive experience in professional and managed services, and strong track record in driving significant top-line growth, combined with TAS’ recent acquisition of Experteq, we’re well-positioned to continue to deliver significant value to businesses as a trusted technology partner.”

Following its deal with Experteq, TAS looks set to become mid-market player with more than 100 staff, providing managed and professional cloud services delivery and specialist industry experience in financial services and the government sector.