Revenue NSW seeks cloud migration partner for 'crown jewel' apps

Project expected to be completed by June

Revenue NSW is seeking to engage with at least one cloud migration partner to help shift ‘crown jewel’ workloads to a cloud platform.

‘Crown jewel’ core applications feature MARS, FES, IMPS and Debtrak, and run on about 214 virtual machines, 204 database instances and 80TB of associated storage in supporting the Department.

In a request for tender (RFT), Revenue NSW said it was looking to engage with a cloud migration partner or partners, to work with them and a project team led by Customer Service ICT to conduct a detailed discovery of ‘crown jewel’ application work loads; design and build the future cloud platform and shared services; migrate crown jewel applications to the cloud platform and test application functionality and performance.

Applications to the RFT close 27 November 2020, with the Department expecting all applications will be migrated by 30 June 2021.

Revenue NSW currently uses about 80 applications running on 699 virtual machines hosted on infrastructure within NSW Government Data Centres (GovDC) that support the Department’s 60 products spanning fines, fees, grants, land and business tax.

Together, the products collect more than $30 billion, making up 38 per cent of the NSW State $80 billion budget.

