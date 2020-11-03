AEC floats identity and access management procurement

Commission seeks to manage voters, staff and political candidates more efficiently and securely

Credit: Electoral Commission

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has launched a request for information (RFI) to find a new identity and access management solution.

The intended software solution would replace the AEC’s current Temporary Election Workforce (TEW), which the commission describes as being “representation of the current technology that supports it”.

According to the RFI, the AEC’s environment consists of an extensive portfolio of inter–related applications and interfaces that deliver services to citizens, candidates, political parties, AEC personnel and partner organisations.

The commission is looking to manage these more efficiently and securely, and thereby provide access to these services and exchange data with providers and consumers of AEC data

As stated in the RFI, the AEC’s current system is hampered by increased in complexity to manage staff, especially if staffs’ roles change, as well as interacting with citizens and external parties.

In addition, the current system was described as difficult to set up, track and report on training.

Other areas identified included difficulty managing identities, a lot of manual processes related to access plus limited self-service capabilities.

Any new solution would need to offline capable so the AEC can operate in poor networking areas, as well as quicker at on-boarding and decommissioning new accounts.

According to the RFI, any new ecosystem will implement a hybrid architecture with internal and external components delivering different capabilities.

Identities will be provided from multiple sources including the AEC, partners and whole-of-government solutions and presented to information services to federate access and enable single sign-on provisioning.

The AEC has given no time of delivery for the solution or no deadline to reply to the RFI.