Bluechip Infotech brings usecure to MSPs

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has built up its security portfolio through signing a partnership with UK-based security awareness company, usecure.

The partnership involves access to usecure’s suite of security awareness products including end-user training, testing and simulated phishing, on a platform custom-built for managed service providers.

A focus on automation in usecure’s platform also aims to minimise time spent on admin and enrolment, while offering individualised training courses to users.

According to Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis, the deal signals further investment into its MSP community.

“Their Security Awareness Product is a great fit and addition into our MSP portfolio where we are able to offer our partners a range of solutions to help streamline, build and grow their service and offerings,” he said.

Charles Preston, Usecure CEO and founder, said its focus on addressing human risk and providing an MSP-focused solution sets it apart from the competition.

“[Our] commitment to reducing human cyber risk through a solution that is custom-built for managed service providers has seen a spike in interest throughout Australia,” he said.

“We needed a partner that would help us strengthen our commitment to better serving our clients and expanding our MSP partnership network.”

The usecure partnership follows a series of new deals from Bluechip with MSP-focused service providers, such as automation platform Liongard and network management software Auvik.