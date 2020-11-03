Servian lands in Singapore, sizes up digital potential

Pete Gatt (Servian) Credit: Servian

Australian-based data and cloud consultancy firm Servian has unveiled plans to launch in Singapore to help customers capitalise on the potential of digital transformation.

Central to expansion efforts will be the delivery of cloud, data, machine learning, DevOps and cyber security offerings, underpinned by “technology-agnostic” advisory, consulting and managed services. Leading the charge is Pete Gatt - partner and Singapore expansion lead at Servian - 15 months after the technology specialist acquired Vibrato, a business he founded in 2014.

“Organisations recognise where they need to get to, they just don't seem to know how to get there,” Gatt said. “We work with our clients to deploy technology as an enabler, with cost-effective, data-driven, cloud-based solutions that help them evolve their business at speed.”

According to Gatt, Servian is "already engaged" with customers in multiple sectors across the region, including recent work on a Singapore government project for GovTech to build security and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) capabilities, tasked with providing teams with the skills and reference architectures for IaC in cloud environments.

“Having worked with hundreds of organisations in different segments, verticals and of varying sizes, the conversation is always the same,” he added. “They want to take advantage of data to make money and they want to optimise their operations to save money, with technology now at the heart of that conversation. We help clients realise those outcomes quickly and securely, gaining a critical edge over their competitors.”

From a technology standpoint, Gatt said Servian will also leverage existing vendor partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Hashicorp, with the aim of providing customised solutions at enterprise and small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) levels.

Furthermore, plans are also in place to grow headcount in the city-state, building a team of technology experts capable of developing "innovative locally-made apps".



“A key advantage we bring to the SME sector in the region is our ability to lower the barrier to entry for companies to transition to cloud computing and digital service delivery," Gatt added. "This allows SMEs to remain competitive without breaking their budgets."

Founded in 2008, Servian operates as a data and analytics specialist targeting the enterprise, with key customers across financial services, insurance and telecommunications. With a current global headcount of more than 550, the business now operates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

The expansion comes 12 months after Servian acquired New Zealand-based managed services provider Enterprise IT for an undisclosed sum, as reported by sister publication ARN. The buyout marked Servian’s first major entry into the Kiwi market with the acquisition set to broaden both companies' service offerings, especially in cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2005 as an Oracle specialist, Auckland-based Enterprise IT provides managed IT services to a variety of top-tier organisations in New Zealand and overseas, particularly airlines and government agencies.

Meanwhile, Servian also named company partner Timothy Mannah as the country lead of the UK in September 2019, fuelling further expansion plans across the world.