Adopt & Embrace sees Youi ditch Slack for Teams

Adopt & Embrace has transitioned insurance firm Youi from Slack to Teams as part of a wider Microsoft adoption in Australia.



The start-up set the insurance firm up with SharePoint Online, which replaced a much older on-premise SharePoint system, in the weeks before Australia’s coronavirus lockdown.

A&E also leveraged Youi’s Microsoft 365 platform to help it create ‘zones’ of working which comprised a mix of people working on site and people working from home, using Teams as the point of collaboration.

“It’s been a really great engagement with a customer, because we’ve been able to act as a coach or an advisor as opposed to having to come in and do all the work,” the partner’s founder Paul Woods said.

Youi worked with A&E to workshop on the solution and to create a blueprint for future Office365 use, for example setting up Teams from a central point.



Once its employees get used to Teams, Youi plans to offer the platform as a self-service option, using AvePoint to ensure regulatory compliance.

Youi also created a COVID resources and news site on SharePoint Online that provided all the technical and operational support that people needed to get up and working from home.

“We structured it in such a way that we had a really basic landing page that delivered all of the information that was required. We put that in a tab, in a Team, and we repeated that in every zone Team, instead of reinventing the wheel each time” said Chris Harding, Youi knowledge and information specialist.

“We took the same approach of ‘create and store once, publish in many places’, for our other key programs too.”