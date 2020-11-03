Energy Queensland calls on providers for new IoT platform

Particularly geared towards its Yurika, Ergon Energy and Energex subsidiaries

Credit: ID 15456437 © Lihui | Dreamstime.com

Energy Queensland is looking for providers to help it develop an internet of things (IoT) platform to support its ICT functions and service management capability across its business subsidiaries.



The platform is intended to support existing IoT devices within Energy Queensland, as well as anticipated future devices, preferably as an as-a-service (aaS) model.

While covering the whole government-owned corporation, the end solution is intended to be particularly geared towards its subsidiaries energy solutions provider Yurika and electricity distributors Ergon Energy and Energex, as Energy Queensland expects growth in the number of IoT devices used between the three organisations.

Currently, the subsidiaries monitor and manage network monitoring IoT devices and metering devices through a number of different solutions, which Energy Queensland noted in expression of interest (EOI) documents "provide varying levels of service, functionality and capability".

The EOI documents also point towards a clear focus for the platform to be resold through Yurika.

"Energy Queensland, through Yurika requires the right to resell the IoT platform and related platform in the Australian market ideally with exclusivity for the Queensland market and a non-compete agreement for the rest of Australia," the documents noted.

Additionally, the platform needs to contain data management, device management, communication capabilities, analytics, artificial intelligence and ecosystem management capabilities.

The platform also needs to allow for partner integration, monetisation of assets and supporting ICT functions, while being delivered ideally within a one- to three-month timeframe.

Furthermore, Energy Queensland is also looking for a platform that can create digitised intellectual property either through applications or application programming interfaces, which can then make them available for sale on a global scale.

Read more: Fibre providers get behind NextDC's Queensland facility

The potential platform plays into Energy Queensland’s 2030 digital strategy, which has IoT playing a substantial role.

Among other objectives, its strategy sees it using IoT to drive cost efficiencies in its regulated electricity business, as well as value creation opportunities in its unregulated Yurika business.

The government-owned corporation is seeking expressions of interest for the supply of the IoT platform until 16 November.