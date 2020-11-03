Board International taps Anaplan’s Christopher Wilkins to lead A/NZ channels

Wilkins has been tasked with driving the Swiss vendor’s channel performance in the local region

Christopher Wilkins (Board International) Credit: Board International

Christopher Wilkins, former Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channels director for cloud-based planning software vendor Anaplan, has been named as the new director of partners and alliances in A/NZ for decision-making platform vendor Board International.

In his new role, Wilkins has been tasked with driving the Swiss vendor’s channel performance in the local region and will be responsible for building upon Board’s existing channel presence in the A/NZ region, enabling and supporting partners’ sales activities with go-to-market strategies.

“Board is at a pivotal point in its expansion, making it a really exciting time to become part of the team,” Wilkins said. “In such turbulent markets, the need for a robust approach to strategic business decision-making is vital, so the potential for Board is huge.

“I look forward to working with both existing and new partner organisations to tap into this opportunity,” he added.

Wilkins comes to the role with over 22 years’ experience in channel partnership enablement and sales management within the IT industry.

Before stepping into the A/NZ channels director role at Anaplan, he did time with a range of tech companies, including OpenText, IBM, SAP, Cognos and Business Objects.

For Board International chief business development officer Jessica Venturini, Wilkins’ long history with the local tech scene places him in good stead to tackle the company’s channel operations in A/NZ.

“We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Board,” Venturini said. “His industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Australia and New Zealand.

“This appointment reflects our commitment to providing high levels of strategic, localised support for our partners, helping them to achieve significant sales results and build relationships with their customers that are second-to-none,” she added.

Founded in 1994, Board International operates an all-in-one decision-making platform combining business intelligence (BI) tools with corporate performance management (CPM), simulation and predictive analytics capabilities.

It claims to have worked with over 3,000 companies worldwide to help improve the effectiveness of their management decision making processes, unifying BI, business analytics and CPM in a single integrated environment.