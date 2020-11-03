Tech Data, Dell and Macquarie to launch IaaS platform

Will create a bespoke cloud platform on which partners can run managed services

Andy Berry (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has partnered with Dell Technologies and Macquarie Cloud to create a new infrastructure-as-a-service platform for its Australian channel partners.

Known as ‘Cloud by Tech Data’, the cloud platform is underpinned by Dell’s Compute and Storage solutions and managed in the distributor’s data centre infrastructure using Macquarie Cloud Services.

Available to Tech Data’s partners, the solution comprises of disaster recovery, data backup, data centre expansion and scale-out storage.

According to Tech Data, the platform provides partners with the ability to deliver a bespoke cloud platform to their customers without the need to establish and operate the underlying infrastructure.

In addition, partners can also use the platform to run their own managed services practice.

“Cloud by Tech Data allows us to offer a robust cloud infrastructure that can be tailored to match the requirements of partners as well as customers across a broad range of industry sectors,” said Tech Data VP and country general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Andy Berry.

The distributor added that it had “leveraged” the Dell Technologies Cloud Partner Connect program to create the program.

“This is an example of how companies can accelerate their cloud strategies by delivering a simplified IT experience. Cloud by Tech Data leverages Dell Technologies Cloud Partner Connect program to provide resellers an alternative portfolio of cloud offerings to sell,” added Angela Fox, Dell senior vice president and managing director for A/NZ.

The launch comes a month after Tech Data released a new series of solutions to help partners configure, customise and deploy cloud services.

Named ‘click-to-run’, the solutions are designed to equip channel partners with multi-vendor end-to-end solutions, in what the distributor claims will give partners more “agility and speed to market”.