HPE shakes up local channel and alliances team

What was previously known as the channel and alliances team is being transformed into the channels, service providers, ecosystem sales and territories team.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is transforming its local channel and alliances team into a new-look business in a move that sees territory sales leader Simone Filetti step into a new role to head up the unit.

To support the change, Filetti is stepping into the newly created role of leader channel, commercial, small- and medium-sized business (SMB), mid-market (MM) and territories sales.

The new role sees Filetti, who joined HPE from Lenovo in 2019, report directly to HPE South Pacific channel and alliance director Julie Barbieri, who joined the company from NTT in April.

Filetti has been with the company since August 2019, leading territory sales and, during her time, has shown “strong leadership and brought fresh perspectives” to the organisation, according to HPE.

HPE has remained quiet on whether the organisational shuffle will impact the company’s local channel and alliances team headcount.

However, it is understood that commercial and public sector enterprise territory manager Nathalie Barsoum has left her role.

In a LinkedIn update, Barsoum said that she, “like many others,” had been made redundant.

“I leave greatly indebted to the many people who have made this season of my career the most rewarding and enjoyable to date,” she said in the post, dated 29 October.

In addition to Filetti’s new appointment, HPE said it planned to add investment in the local channel in FY21, including additional HPE-aligned specialist resources to collaborate with and support the channel.

It also said it would continue to invest in its Partner Ready Program and continued funding in the HPE Pro Series — HPE Sales Pro, HPE Tech Pro and HPE Marketing Pro.