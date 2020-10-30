Kirra Services to supply $9.2M fleet of Dell laptops to DESE

Department orders more than 3,000 laptops

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Education, Skills and Employment has tapped Canberra-based Kirra Services to supply it with 3,200 Dell laptops.

The contract, valued at $9.2 million, will see Kirra deliver 2,900 Dell Latitude 5310 and 300 Dell Precision 5540 laptop device over the next four years.

According to DESE, the department the devices, plus peripheral equipment, to replace end of life equipment and provide equipment for new users.

Based in ACT, Kirra is a Supply Nation-certified Indigenous business service provider that boasts partnerships with Microsoft Surface, Dell, Juniper Networks, Blackberry Cylance and Lenovo.



The company provides services in IT consulting, telecommunications, cloud, security and hardware reselling.

Earlier this year, storage vendor SoftIron signed its first Australian reseller agreement with Kirra.