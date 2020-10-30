Microsoft Australia revenue soars to $4.2B

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Australian business has posted a mammoth jump in revenue and after-tax profit during a year dogged by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to vendor’s full year financial results, revenue jumped 41 per cent from $2.98 billion to $4.2 billion for the period ending 30 June 2020.

Meanwhile, profit increased by 10 per cent from $108.5 million to $120 million as Microsoft’s global business also started a bumper year with its first quarterly revenue hitting US$37 billion.

The vendor’s Australian tax bill naturally increased, rising from $58 million last year to roughly $75 million in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, in a year that saw the world shift to working from home en-masse, Microsoft’s occupancy fell from $24 million to $6 million. Globally the vendor last month announced it would make remote working the “standard” for its employees.

Although Microsoft does not break down its revenue drivers locally, on a global scale Azure has been a revenue driver, rising by 48 per cent year-on-year for the first quarter of 2021.

Locally last financial year, Microsoft landed a deal with Woolworths to migrate its IT infrastructure onto Azure in order to support its SAP/4HANA upgrade, along with striking a new five-year strategic multi-cloud technology partnership with National Australia Bank and Bank of New Zealand.

Partners were also keen to leverage Microsoft’s ecosystem and network, its channel chief Rachel Bondi recently told ARN, as more partners were seeking to work together, as well as address areas of recruitment and retaining talent.