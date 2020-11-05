Deno 1.5 brings faster bundling, tree-shaking

The developers of Deno, which is positioned as a secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript and rival to Node.js, have published Deno 1.5, a new version of the platform that improves bundling and REPL capabilities.
The
deno bundle command in Deno 1.5 is billed to be as much as 15 times faster than in Deno 1.4, and now uses tree-shaking to remove unused code from the bundle. Also, work has been done to refactor Deno’s TypeScript compiler infrastructure, with aging bundler infrastructure replaced with a new bundler based on the swc TypeScript/JavaScript compiler. Bundles now are emitted as a standard ES module, with dynamic import now working correctly.
Other new features and improvements in Deno 1.5:
- The REPL (read-eval-print-loop) has undergone major refactoring. It now features tab completion of object properties and methods and code syntax highlighting, with syntax highlighted if a terminal supports colors. Also, top-level
awaitsupport is offered, with developers able to
awaitpromises in the REPL without having to wrap a call in an async IIFE.
- Stricter type checks in stable, with the
isolatedModulesTypeScript compiler option enabled by default.
- Web platform APIs
alert,
confirm, and
prompthave been added. The
alertAPI logs a message to the terminal and synchronously blocks until confirmation. The
confirmAPI prompts the user with a message and synchronously blocks until the user responds, while
promptrequests some input form the user and blocks synchronously until the user has entered text and pressed
enter.
- API additions and stabilizations, with
Deno.fsync,
Deno.fdatasync()and synchronous counterparts stabilized. These are low-level methods to ensure modified file data is written to the disk drive. Two new unstable APIs are introduced, including
Deno.sleepSync(), to block the event loop, and
Deno.systemCpuInfo(), to get information the number of available cores and CPU speed.
deno linthas been updated with a
camelcase:rule to check if variable declrations use
camelCaseformatting. Hints for lint diagnostics are introduced, as well.
- Changes have been made to std, including renaming the a
ssertStringContainsand
assertArrayContainsmethods in std/testing.asserts.ts to
asssertStringIncludesand
assertArrayIncludes, respectively, to match the naming of the
includesmethod on strings and arrays.
- The
deno fmt --ignoreflag now is available without the
--unstableflag. The flag can be used to ignore some files or folders from being formatted or checked by the formatter.
Users with earlier versions of Deno installed can run
deno upgrade to update to version 1.5. Installation methods for first timers can be found in release notes. Deno was created by Node.js designer Ryan Dahl as a more secure alternative to Node.js. Deno 1.0 arrived in May.