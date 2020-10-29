EDGE 2020: Power line-up of CIOs outline strategic priorities

Headline speakers to invite-only virtual experience span Standard Chartered, New Zealand Rugby, National Australia Bank (NAB) and Johnson & Johnson, alongside ANZ Bank, Watercare, Farmlands and Inland Revenue New Zealand

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives will outline the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead, as headline customer speakers at EDGE 2020.

Housing a blend of iconic global and local brands, the channel will receive first-hand guidance regarding outsourcing priorities in 2021 and beyond, delivered by Standard Chartered, New Zealand Rugby and National Australia Bank (NAB), alongside Johnson & Johnson, ANZ Bank and Watercare New Zealand.

This is in addition to dedicated EDGE Research - supported by independent analyst commentary - and unique transformation insights from Farmlands and New Zealand Inland Revenue, delivered via the dedicated Kiwi session.

Documenting modernisation efforts from both technology and business perspectives, insights will range from application transformation agendas to new ways of working and agile methodologies, deep-diving into digital overhauls and the in-demand partner skills required to succeed.

Such exclusive customer insights will be delivered during EDGE 2020, an invite-only virtual experience set for 10-11 November, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology across Australia and New Zealand.

Underpinned by unique research and insights, EDGE 2020 will outline local customer investment plans, upcoming end-user projects and new partner requirements, leveraging CIO brand insights in the process.

Modernisation: Apps



Kick-starting proceedings will be Dr Michael Gorriz as group CIO of Standard Chartered, outlining how the business is driving app transformation at speed, and scale, both locally and globally.

With a high degree of executive coordination and synchronicity, Standard Chartered can run 500 technology projects in parallel, at pace, with scale and in rhythm. Leading this multi-functioning and well-oiled machine is Gorriz, underway executing a multi-year cloud strategy to meet the new expectations of a modern-day bank.

As CIO / CTO of New Zealand Rugby, Angela Nash will explain the methods behind running a business like the All Blacks, in reference to “being brave and taking risks”.

Following a six-month review of all internal IT systems and services offerings, Nash came to the conclusion that to truly transform, New Zealand Rugby must follow in the footsteps of the nation’s most iconic sporting team. In running a business like the All Blacks, Nash will outline how the the largest sporting organisation in the country now mirrors efforts on the field.

Meanwhile, NAB is powering ahead with ambitious organisation-wide modernisation plans, underpinned by large-scale application migrations to the cloud. Such an approach to transformation is overhauling traditional mindsets and priorities, as the banking giant commits to public cloud at speed and scale.

As Executive of Enterprise Technology at NAB, Steve Day will deep-dive into organisational efforts to migrate 1000 applications to the cloud in 1000 days, offering an inside take on an ambitious modernisation plan.

Modernisation: Business

From a business standpoint, Gerard Florian - Group Executive of Technology at ANZ Bank - will explain why the notion of agile represents more than a philosophy at ANZ, rather the standard way of working in a business housing more than 37,000 employees.

Designed to challenge traditional approaches to technology deployments, ANZ is pioneering a new approach to digitalisation organisation-wide, motivated by a desire enhance speed to market, customer experience and market innovation.

As the no.1 ranked CIO in New Zealand, Rebecca Chenery - as Chief Digital Officer - has been leading a cultural and digital transformation of Watercare for almost three years. At EDGE 2020, Chenery will detail the cultural shift towards an agile, collaborative, cross-functional team working across all areas of the business, transitioning away from outdated methods in favour of a design-thinking approach.

Furthermore, Angela Coble - CIO of Johnson & Johnson - will document the benefits of internally up-skilling to drive digital change.

The digital transformation journey of the pharmaceutical and medical devices giant is well underway across Australia and New Zealand, following a multi-year migration of on-premises applications to Amazon Web Services. With the technical foundations now in place, focus is shifting to internally up-skilling employees to drive digital change, pushing internal company boundaries in the process.

For Kiwi partners, the dedicated New Zealand Session will be headlined by Farmlands and Inland Revenue.

In operating as one of the largest companies in New Zealand, Farmlands' Braveheart transformation - based largely on Microsoft technologies and implemented by Datacom - was finalised just before Covid-19 struck, providing invaluable in the company’s ability to respond. As CEO, Peter Reidie will deep-dive into the reasons behind such a strategic shift in approach.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's tax office is undergoing a once in a generation renewal of core systems in a $1.8 billion transformation. Avoiding the worst of the pandemic, a now agile Inland Revenue - supported by vendors and partners - is now able to turn on a dime to deliver new relief and stimulus programmes at the behest of the government.

At the core of this success sits a sophisticated and open procurement strategy, shaped by a structure which helped build strong relationships between internal and external partners. Greg James - Deputy Commissioner of Transformation - explains how and why the strategy is paying dividends.

