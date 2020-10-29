Aussie partners shine in Cisco global awards

Credit: Cisco

Data#3 and Outcomex were two Australian partners that received global recognition during the Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020.

Data#3 secured Commercial Partner of the Year and was also recognised as Cisco APJC Marketing Partner of the Year. On the global front, Logicalis Singapore scooped up Marketing Partner of the Year.

The Commercial Partner award recognises Data#3's sales growth and 'lifecycle-based' approach to customer engagement.

“As an Australian business, this global award is a true testament to the capability and commitment of our people. Our partnership with Cisco continues to move from strength to strength: we’ve experienced significant growth through our deep alignment, and I look forward to the continued growth of this dynamic partnership,” Data#3 CEO Laurence Baynham said.

Outcomex came first in the global Partner Innovation Challenge 2020 in recognition of its IoT farm management solution, Farmdeck, which offers real-time visibility and analytics allowing farmers to monitor their environment, make informed business decisions, automate certain tasks and improve worker safety.

This is the third year Cisco is running the challenge, which is open to any Cisco partner that can develop a new solution using Cisco open APIs across any part of its portfolio.



Within A/NZ Outcomex also took home the Technology Excellence:Security award.

Other awards were handed out to NTT Australia, which scored A/NZ Partner of the Year, Taleka Asia Pacific claimed Ecosystem Partner of the Year; and Optus Business scooped up Technology Excellence: Collaboration.

During the Summit, Cisco unveiled plans to consolidate more than a dozen separate partner programs into one single program during the next 12-18 months, forming part of a channel overhaul designed to simplify go-to-market engagement.

