How MOQdigital is guiding Perfection Fresh through the VMware journey

Fourty-year-old fresh produce supplier Perfection Fresh has been working with MOQdigital for the past 12 months, and the two have secured a further five-year deal engaged in managed services and an infrastructure refresh.

The relationship with Perfection Fresh stemmed from MOQ’s acquisition of Wardy IT, which were looking after the company's database environment.

Since the acquisition, MOQ further tapped into the customer relationship, taking the old legacy three-tier architecture running inside its on-premises environment, and engaging into VMware vSan, MOQ NSW state manager, Chad Lurie said.

“Their applications didn’t lend themselves very well to going into cloud just yet, they were still very much on-premises and rolling out new ERP systems on-premises,” he said. “The VMware vSan platform is giving them the confidence as a stepping stone to help get them into the cloud.”

MOQ also maintains a dedicated Microsoft partnership, and is currently one of three foundational partners in A/NZ engaged in the Azure VMware Solution (AVS), which is gathering a lot of customer interest, and is also a point Perfection Fresh is considering down the track in moving some of their discreet, specific workloads to the cloud, Lurie said.

“For our business, our strategy is driving customer workloads to the cloud, but we appreciate that not all customer workloads are ready for cloud and that’s where VMware fits into the equation for us,” Lurie said. “The hyper converged, vSan environment gives us that hybrid journey so we can step the customer through it before we can get them natively into cloud.

“You can do that in a very controlled manner where we feel comfortable with how we’re working. We’ve got the skills set in-house to do that, whereas a full lift and shift to the cloud was a bridge too far for them.”

In regards to AVS, Lurie said it was already in discussion with other VMware customers that have been holding off on their cloud or Azure journey, due to the current capability AVS offers.

“There’s a very big VMware base in Queensland state government and a lot of them have been holding off their journey to Azure or the cloud, because of the capability that VMware is introducing now," he said.

“They’re reasonably invested in the Microsoft stack and service, but they don’t want to displace VMware, and the VMware marriage with Azure has been really appealing for them.”

Building customer trust and giving the right advice were also elements bringing customers into new ways of working in the cloud.

“We wouldn’t be good partners, or get return business if we didn’t build trust by giving the right advice,” he said. “We’re about the long-term customer engagement and we’re fixated on customers, there’s some we’ve had for decades.

“Customers are looking for a degree of flexibility and choice. A lot of customers don’t know what the next 12 – 24 months look like, and we’ve seen a big rush in digital transformation and now they are taking stock of where they’re at, and what they need to do next.



“There’s a bit of caution from customers when it comes to cloud, it needs to be a staged approach. The ability to use those services in an environment that is reasonably familiar and native to how they work today is compelling.”

Within VMware, Lurie said it was slowly looking towards delivering workloads to the edge involving SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and delving further into containerisation (Tanzu), Kubernetes, infrastructure as code, which it has done some work in both Linux and Windows environments.