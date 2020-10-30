Advent One sets its eyes on northern expansion

Follows the MSP doubling its revenue in the northern region last year

Graeme Clark (Advent One) Credit: Advent One

Melbourne-headquartered managed service provider (MSP) Advent One is set to expand northward as part of the business’ next stage of growth, appointing senior executive Graeme Clark to spearhead the expansion.



Under its expansion plans, the hybrid/multi-cloud MSP is looking to expand its reach further into New South Wales, where it currently has a Sydney office, as well as Queensland and the ACT.

In addition to its Melbourne and Sydney locations, the MSP also currently has an office in Adelaide.

As part of the northern expansion, Advent One will be specifically focusing on expanding its client base in the area, as well as bolstering its capacity in NSW, Queensland and the ACT through new hires.

Another element of its expansion strategy, according to Advent One CEO Jon Ossip is to work closely with its partners, which include vendors IBM and Red Hat, as well as NetApp, Lenovo, AttackIQ, VMware, Commvault and cloud providers such as AWS.

The decision to expand follows Advent One doubling its revenue in the northern region and seeing 50 per cent growth in its national business last year.

Part of this success in the area included two major enterprise wins from the northern region. The first instance was a contract with an NSW Government department for application migration and a disaster recovery (DR) upgrade. With it, Advent One claimed it delivered a DR capability that agency “had never been able to achieve previously”.

Meanwhile, the second win was an SAP migration from the cloud for a major Australian manufacturer, where it claimed to have delivered a fully redundant on-premise SAP HANA environment that provided an increase in performance, visibility and reliability, as well as reporting capabilities.

“The past year has shown that our offerings make a difference to the business of our long standing, and newly acquired, customers in Melbourne and Sydney, but also new customers all over the country,” Clark added.

The executive has been with the MSP since 2008. During his 12-year tenue, Ossip added Clark "had a key hand in building the delivery and sales capabilities that our customers rely on us for today".