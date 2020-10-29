New speeds claim guidance for broadband providers

Provides additional direction relating to a number of areas

Credit: Dreamstime

The competition watchdog has released its updated Broadband Speeds Claim Industry Guidance, aimed at setting broadband providers straight when marketing products with higher maximum download and upload wholesale access speeds.

The October 2020 version of the guidance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) replaces the earlier May 2019 and August 2017 versions.

Broadly, the ACCC guidance is designed to assist retail service providers in advertising speeds for broadband services, including clearly identifying typical busy period speeds.

The updated guidance provides additional direction relating to a number of areas, including basing off-peak speed information on wholesale access speed ranges and where a retailer chooses to supply this information in describing its retail plans.

It also provides additional guidance around marketing products that have limited geographic availability or require specific hardware, such as premium modems.

Moreover, it details new guidance around the use of a standardised descriptive label for 100-plus Mbps Services, as well as marketing plans, such as supporting a good online gaming experience.

It is hoped that the updated guidance, which follows a public consultation process, will promote better marketing of retail plans with download speeds that exceed 100 Mbps.