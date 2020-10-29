Motorola bags $21M deal to expand NSW radio network

Will supply P25 radio equipment to support the expansion of the NSW Public Safety Network

Credit: Dreamstime

Motorola has bagged a $21 milllion contract to expand the NSW Government’s radio network for emergency services.

The telecommunications equipment vendor was tasked by the NSW Department of Customer Service to deliver P25 radio equipment that will underpin the state’s Public Safety Network (PSN).



The products are required for the build and operational acceptance of new sites to the PSN as part of the department’s Critical Communications Enhancement Program (CCEP), into which NSW has invested $600 million.

According to the department, the is expanding PSN from less than 35 per cent to over 80 per cent to support emergency services organisations (ESOs) and frontline responders. Upon completion it will provide coverage to 98 per cent of the NSW population.



The network will provide enhanced encryption options for emergency services, allowing crews to interconnect with other agencies.

“PSN sites were crucial in protecting communities and supporting the NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance and the NSW State Emergency Service during the 2019-20 bushfires,” a department spokeswoman said.

“The CCEP includes new infrastructure builds as well as refreshing legacy sites where technology is becoming obsolete or no longer supported by manufacturers and future network software versions.”



Motorola has been involved with the NSW radio network for some time, winning a $30 million deal in 2016 with the NSW Telco Authority (NSW TA).

This saw the vendor provide network upgrades across 150 radio sites, as well as expanding coverage with 23 new sites in the state’s north west.