AWS launches application migration course for technology partners

Focusing on technical fundamentals and best practices for application migration

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a partner training course designed specifically for its technology partners on migrating applications to AWS.



Falling under its AWS Technical Professional learning path, the one day AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Migrating Your Application to AWS (Technical) classroom course focuses on the technical fundamentals and best practices for application migration from on-premises to an AWS cloud solution.

“In this course you’ll learn about the fundamental building blocks for installing and running applications in the AWS Cloud,” AWS Training and Certification claimed.

These building blocks, according to the cloud giant, include security, networking, compute, storage, relational databases and infrastructure as code.



“You’ll also get hands-on experience with AWS services by learning how to perform a basic migration onto an application server in an Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC).”

Additionally, AWS has made its one-day classroom AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Migrating to AWS (Business) course available as a two-hour digital course.

Part of the AWS Business Professional learning path, this non-technical course covers the value proposition of IT workload migration to the AWS cloud, as well as building a migration practice with AWS.

The course also covers the three phases of a migration — assess, mobilise and migrate and modernise — and explains how to build a business case while considering the business drivers and sales approach for migrations.

These are the latest two partner courses to come out of the cloud giant, with it previously launching four courses under the AWS Solutions Training for Partners banner in late September, covering governance, data analytics, migration and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The first two September courses, Security Governance at Scale (Technical) and Data Analytics on AWS (Technical), look at the technical aspects of cloud security best practices for establishing continuance governance at scale and building serverless data lake architecture with an AWS CloudFormation template, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other two courses, Migrating to AWS (Business) and IoT on AWS (Business), explore business cases for AWS solutions.