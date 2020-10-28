Telstra to expand into Canada

Credit: 153185047 © Bundit Minramun Dreamstime.com

Telstra is to expand its network into Canada and connect the country's businesses with the Asia Pacific region.

Under the expansion, Telstra will establish a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Toronto, and upgrade infrastructure to connect Canada into its subsea cable system.

The system contains over 250,000 miles of subsea cables around the world and makes up nearly one third of all APAC internet traffic, the telco claims.

With the expansion, Telstra said Canadian businesses will be able to leverage the telco’s network for existing Asian operations, as well as for growth into the region.

“Canada has long been one of our most requested routes, and we believe that the time is right to provide a new, world-class option for Canadian businesses seeking to securely connect into the Asia-Pacific region,” said Nicholas Collins, president of Telstra for the Americas.

“Connectivity truly drives expansion. Telstra’s presence in Canada will help local enterprises seamlessly connect with Asia to pursue their growth strategies, by establishing or upgrading communications and connections with trans-Pacific offices, subsidiaries or partners.”

Based in Toronto's financial district, the PoP will be located in what the telco claimed to be “a viable alternative to Silicon Valley and the perfect location for tech companies".

Telstra also cited the fact that there are "thousands" of start-ups, as well as Airbnb, Facebook and Google already located in the city.

Meanwhile, the focus on the connection to the APAC stems from Telstra providing international connectivity into major APAC economies for US-headquartered business for more than 20 years, as well as its claim that Asia is Canada’s largest trading partner outside of the US.

“As the leading provider of connectivity from North America to Asia, we look forward to enabling and supporting the continued growth of Canadian enterprises as they expand their markets and serve their customers across the Asia Pacific region,” said Collins.