Optus reinforces SMB support with new business hubs

Optus has launched what it calls what it calls a “one-stop-shop" for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) in the form of Optus Business hubs located within Harvey Norman stores.



The hubs offer access to a dedicated salesperson, select telecommunications services, including mobile and broadband solutions, and “complex technology products,” according to the telco.

The first of these hubs to launch is located at Harvey Norman’s flagship Auburn store in Sydney, followed by select Harvey Norman locations later this year, which include Toowoomba and Bundall on the Gold Coast.

Additionally, more hubs are planned to be launched from early next year.

“Connectivity is essential for any business and with many Harvey Norman stores already supporting small to large businesses we saw a fantastic opportunity to support SMBs with an expanded range of Optus SMB offerings into key Harvey Norman locations,” said Libby Roy, managing director of SMB at Optus.

“Business owners are short on time, want simplicity, value and functionality when selecting telco products and our Optus Business Hubs are designed to offer all of this in one convenient location. Customers will benefit from a specially curated range of products that deliver convenient solutions to help support their business.

“The launch of our first Optus Business Hub is an important part of our drive to deliver SMB customers with the convenience of visiting a retail location that can support your more complex requirements or alternatively have one of our SMB specialists visit your business based on your availability.”

The launch of the Optus Business hubs follows a day after the telco inked a partnership with cyber security vendor Fortinet, adding to its business arm’s suite of software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) solutions.