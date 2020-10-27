Data#3 continues Microsoft govt reign with new Defence contract

Credit: Dreamstime

Data#3 has secured a $14.7 million contract with the Department of Defence for an upgrade of its Microsoft licenses.

The Australian IT services leader will supply Defence with upgraded Office365 licenses from September until June 2022.

The deal comes as part of Data#3's existing whole-of-government Microsoft volume sourcing arrangement.



“This procurement is for the upgrade of an existing software offering to include additional productivity tools to improve workforce collaboration to better support remote working,” a Defence spokesperson said.

Defence added that the contract would not include any integration or additional services.

Data#3 was named as the sole provider of Microsoft licensing solutions on the Australian Government’s new whole-of-government software procurement arrangement in 2018.

The company had previously held the position as sole provider on the pre-existing whole-of-government Microsoft Large Account Reseller (LAR) Deliverables procurement panel, which was replaced by the new panel under the DTA.