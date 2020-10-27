David Burns crowned new Telstra enterprise leader as Ebeid departs

Former Jetstar Airways COO Dean Salter will take over Telstra's global services business

Credit: Telstra

Telstra enterprise group executive Michael Ebeid has departed after two years, with David Burns stepping into the role.

Burns has, until now, been in charge of Telstra’s global business services (GBS), which will now be led by former Jetstar Airways COO Dean Salter.

Burns has been with Telstra for eight years covering a range of management roles, including leading the Network Applications and Services business as well as spending 15 years with IBM.

Salter has spent four years as the COO of Jetstar and more than 10 years with BP across a range of roles involving strategy, sales, supply and logistics. Salter will commence in his new role in March with GBS executive Andrew McPherson taking charge in the interim.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said Ebeid had overseen an important change for the enterprise business including launching Telstra Purple, leaning into adaptive networks and increasing employee engagement.

“David is known for his strong customer focus and results orientation, and this combined with his deep understanding of the enterprise business will enable him to step into the role and build momentum on the significant transformation underway,” Penn said.

During the telco's recent Telstra Vantage Remixed conference, Ebeid said it had noticed a demand for cloud services and SD-WAN transformation projects.