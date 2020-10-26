ARN Women in ICT Awards 2020: and the finalists are…

More than 110 individuals make the final shortlist in 2020

ARN is proud to announce the finalists of the 2020 Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), playing host to the leading female front runners across the Australian channel.

More than 110 individuals made the final shortlist in 2020, representing more than 100 organisations in the most competitive line-up in the history of the awards.

This year has seen a record number of submissions across a range of categories, including Entrepreneur; Rising Star; Shining Star; Community; Technical and Achievement.

As with last year, the awards were again expanded in recognition of the quality and volume of nominations, with both the Rising Star and Shining Star categories split to cover Partner; Vendor and Distributor awards, highlighting the depth of emerging and established talent in the Australian market.

Since launching in 2012, WIICTA has acknowledged the achievements of a talented group of female leaders and innovators who have become influential figures across the local ICT industry.

The finalist submissions were selected by a shortlist panel consisting of ARN Editor Leon Spencer and ARN Senior Journalist Julia Talevski.

The winners will now be selected by a panel of more than 40 industry judges, acknowledging the remarkable creativity, innovation and excellence on display.

This year’s ARN WIICTA winners will be revealed at a virtual event on Friday 20 November that will celebrate and recognise the female leaders of the local ICT industry and provide a platform to celebrate channel success in Australia.

ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

ACHIEVEMENT

The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements. The candidate will have risen to a senior ICT role, earned a reputation as an esteemed thought-leader and is recognised as a leader in the industry, and may also act as a role model/mentor to other aspiring female managers.

Nicki Bowers - Arinco

Adele Pickering - centreRED

Alexandra Coates - Datacom

Kelly Drewett - Exposé

Chelsea Rossney - HP

Emily Rich - Microsoft

Rajitha Rajasingham - Oreta

Frederique Dennison - SixPivot

Nicki Dewhurst - Sophos

Salma Datenis - Sourced Group

Nevash Pillay - Telstra

Janet Docherty - Veeam

COMMUNITY

The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service within the ICT industry, through initiatives and efforts to foster positive diversity outcomes. This candidate will be actively making a difference by working towards the advancement of gender and general diversity within technology, going above and beyond to give back to the community.

Hannah Pearce - Arq Group

Courtney Carr - DXC Technology

Bernadeth Lucanas - Google

Rachael Williams - HP

Jade Moffat - IBM A/NZ

Tracey Naidoo - Insight

Karen Rosenkowitz - Lenovo Data Center Group

Beth Worrall - Microsoft

Sammy Herbert - SixPivot

Karen Drewitt - The Missing Link

ENTREPRENEUR

The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry and is an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and proven initiative, often challenging the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.

Maria Padisetti - Digital Armour

Christina Price - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Julia Sinton - Lenovo A/NZ

Laura Veness - Network Solutions Group

Rajitha Rajasingham - Oreta

Maryanne Demery - Seccom Global

Karen Giles - Syntech IT

Kath Blackham - VERSA Agency

