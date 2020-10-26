Optus boosts secure SD-WAN prowess with Fortinet deal

Optus' managed Fortinet SD-WAN offering will leverage the telco's underlying fixed and mobile networks to provide more resiliency

Singtel subsidiary Optus has inked a new partnership with cyber security vendor Fortinet in a bid to deliver secure software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) solutions to its enterprise and government customers.

“This partnership significantly enhances Optus’ software-defined capabilities and enables our clients to stand out from competitors and benefit from advanced security features and reduced complexity in one solution,” Deon Liebenberg, Optus Business product innovation vice president, said.

“Cyber attacks know no borders and working with Fortinet and our managed security service arm Trustwave allows Optus to help digitally transforming Australian businesses leverage global-leading security technologies that are trusted by large enterprises around the world.

“We know that as more people work from home and enterprises rely on off-premise tech touch points, the cybersecurity risks go up. Together, Optus and Fortinet address this and other cyber threats with a secure SD-WAN that provides our customers with a cost-cutting, time-saving solution,” he added.

The addition of Fortinet to Optus Business’ expanding suite of SD-WAN solutions sees the telco combine its managed services capabilities with Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN to deliver an “enhanced, secured network in one solution”.

Optus' managed Fortinet SD-WAN offering will also leverage the telco's underlying fixed and mobile networks to provide more resiliency and to enable accelerated deployment of new sites.

According to Jon McGettigan, Fortinet Australia and New Zealand regional director, the deal comes as SD-WAN rapidly gains traction in the marketplace as organisations better understand how they can provide increased connectivity and control.

“Optus has significant experience in delivering transformational network technologies, including SD-WAN, to its customers,” McGettigan said. “Fortinet is pleased to partner with Optus to deliver a secure SD-WAN solution to Optus customers that will help them achieve next-generation networking capabilities with unparalleled security.”