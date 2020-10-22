BlueAPACHE overhauls cloud platform with HPE

Chris Marshall (blueAPACHE) Credit: Maria Stefina

BlueAPACHE has upgraded its cloud platform using Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) infrastructure and cloud offierings.

The IT service provider refreshed its emPOWER Cloud with HPE GreenLake and HPE Storage solutions, which it claims will offer customers a more flexible, hybrid cloud consumption pricing model.

Specifically, blueAPACHE deployed HPE Primera storage, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant servers available within the HPE GreenLake service offering.

As well as cloud services, the new solutions will allow blueAPACHE to provide infrastructure-as-a-service for workloads, on-premises, fully managed in a pay-per-use model at the edge, in colocations and in data centres.

In addition, HPE GreenLake will enable blueAPACHE to bring support for Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle and SAP HANA environments under one service level agreement.

“As one of a select group of HPE Gold Partners, we’ve become a flagship HPE service provider partner able to offer services from the edge to data centre,” said Chris Marshall, managing director, blueAPACHE.

“We’re always looking to see how we can provide customers with choice, free up their internal teams, improve customer support and propel innovation through our emPOWER Services. HPE technology has underpinned our emPOWER Cloud since launching in 2010.”

Marshall added that, as a result of its HPE partnership, blueAPACHE could start extending its global reach over the next year.

“Our partnership with blueAPACHE continues to strengthen and deliver additional market reach and expertise to drive growth and support HPE’s positioning as an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company,” said Narinder Kapoor, senior vice President and managing director of HPE Asia Pacific.

“By using secure, high-performing storage and compute solutions from HPE that are delivered as-a-Service through HPE GreenLake, blueAPACHE's emPOWER Cloud stack can now expand global scale and reach for its customers.”