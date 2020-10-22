Versent taps ex-AWS exec Paul Migliorini for boardroom duties

Following his five-year tenure at the cloud giant

Paul Migliorini (Versent) Credit: Versent

Following five years as Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) managing director across the local region, Paul Migliorini has found a new posting on Versent’s board of directors.

Joining as a non-executive director, Migliorini said he was impressed by Versent’s team during his time at the cloud giant, as the cloud platform and services specialist is an AWS partner and was the AWS partner of the year in 2019.

Thor Essman, CEO of Versent, said Migliorini’s appointment follows “significant growth” experienced by the specialist through it helping businesses accelerate digitisation projects during COVID-19.

“Paul is a proven leader and his guidance and extensive network will support our growth as we continue to evolve and expand into new markets over the coming months,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have a leader of Paul’s capability and expertise join the Board.”

Migliorini’s appointment follows his five-year tenure with the cloud giant, being first appointed to the role of managing director for A/NZ in 2015 until February this year, when Adam Beavis was appointed to the role.

He then shifted to ‘acting’ regional managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan, with Phil Davis taking up the role three months later.

In an email sighted by ARN amid the announcement of his departure from AWS, Migliorini said he was “going to take a different path for a couple of years while my kids are still young and work part time doing a range of different advisory and investment work – much of which will still be in the extended AWS universe.”

Including his time at AWS, Migliorini has over 20 years of business experience, which also includes various directorial and executive roles at Motorola, BT Global Services and Regus, as well as a management consultant at Ernst & Young.

The appointment of Migliorini to Versent’s board follows several other hires by the specialist, including Nicole Devine as its chief operating officer in July and Mike Middaugh as subsidiary Stax’s first managing director in August.