ACCC agrees to Uniti Group separation

Splits up wholesale and consumer businesses after new telco rules

Uniti Wireless will functionally split its operations in two following approval from Australia’s competition watchdog.

Under the new set-up, Uniti will operate its wholesale and infrastructure business while its consumer and business enablement (CBE) unit will run as a retail service provider on its network.

The wholesale arm will now own and operate Uniti’s fibre-to-the-premise networks, with the CBE business, within the listed Uniti Group.

Meanwhile, CBE will also run on third party FTTP networks, including those owned by OptiComm and NBN Co and will compete actively with other RSPs on Uniti’s FTTP network.

According to publicly listed Uniti, the CBE business will be treated “equally” alongside other RSPs.

The move new separation rules introduced in August 2020, which allows network operators to voluntarily submit functional separation undertakings to the ACCC for approval.

The legislative reform package was broadly intended to promote competition and to improve access to broadband services for all people in Australia, especially those living in regional, rural and remote areas.

Under the amendments, carrier separation rules require controllers of a line capable of supplying superfast carriage services to residential customers to supply wholesale access on non-discriminatory terms and either be structurally separated or operate according to a functional separation undertaking, unless they are covered by certain exemptions.