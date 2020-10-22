NSW Govt set to migrate all suppliers to new hub

There are more than 82,500 active suppliers on buy.nsw

Credit: Dreamstime

All active registered NSW Government suppliers will be migrated to the new digital service buy.nsw Supplier Hub.

NSW Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said the Supplier Hub dashboard provides businesses with access to all procurement related actions.

There are about 82,500 active suppliers registered to do business with the state government for all types of goods and services.

“The dashboard allows businesses to update their information, edit their profile and view their opportunities in a single place,” Tudehope said.

“For a government department, the Supplier Hub offers a complete list of all the suppliers who have registered to do business with NSW Government. It is easy to navigate the website and shows a complete business profile."

On top of this, Tudehope pointed out that the Hub will also give an opportunity to highlight Aboriginal, SMB and start-up enterprises, to encourage engaging with diverse business types.

State Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello added the Hub sets a new benchmark for how the NSW Government engages with its suppliers.



“The current process can be overwhelming and time consuming, with a number of systems for sellers to register and find government opportunities,” Dominello said.

“NSW is open for business and this one-stop shop platform will make life easier for suppliers by bringing all the relevant information under the one roof.”

Dominello first unveiled the buy.nsw procurement platform in 2018 with the first release of the platform acting as a marketplace for buying and selling cloud software, cloud hosting and infrastructure; and cloud support services. It came out of beta mode in March.

At the time Dominello said that one of the things the NSW Government needed to work on was procurement.