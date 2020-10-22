Nutanix channel chief Andrew Diamond swaps out for David Gage

David Gage (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

The channel leadership of Nutanix Australia and New Zealand has changed hands following the resignation of Andrew Diamond.

The hyperconverged infrastructure solutions vendor has turned to Australian channel veteran David Gage, who will now lead its new Elevate partner program.

ARN understands Diamond resigned from Nutanix, having first joined the vendor as a Nutanix Lenovo alliance manager in 2017 and later being promoted to channel director after the departure of Howard Fyffe.

During Diamond’s tenure, Nutanix inked a new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), rolled out its Elevate program and also a new financial aid program for partners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Diamond

Meanwhile, Gage was most recently the CEO of fintech start-up CCUBE, having previously held leadership and channel management roles at Westcon-Comstor and Microsoft.



His long channel history saw him found distributor Express Online in 2002, which became part of Express Data and was subsequently sold to Dicker Data by parent company Dimension Data in 2014. He was also inducted into ARN's Hall of Fame in 2014.

“The Elevate Program, designed with A/NZ partner feedback in mind, is a huge opportunity for Nutanix to demonstrate just how profitable its technology can be for local channel partners,” said Gage.

“The pandemic has led to a surge in IT investment, with the channel playing a pivotal role in solving the challenges enterprises and Government organisations face. Partners need proven, innovative technology - like Nutanix - to help them converge their data centre, databases and now clouds, particularly as hybrid cloud becomes the environment of choice.”

Nutanix Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channels senior director Jacob Pereira called the appointment a “huge win” for the vendor.

“David is passionate about the ANZ channel and will not only be key to driving our Elevate program in the region, but he’ll help drive our overall business and channel strategy,” said Pereira.

“His experience gives him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities on all sides of the channel. This will help us partner more effectively and enable our partners to grow and become more profitable.”