Acclimation lays out SAP Business ByDesign for McCann Australia

Rod Taubman (Acclimation) Credit: Acclimation

SAP Gold Partner Acclimation has won a deal to implement a new project management system for McCann Australia.

The Sydney-based partner has deployed SAP Business ByDesign across the agency’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney operations, upgrading its existing system to a fully managed model.

According to Acclimation, the deployment will reduce McCann’s reliance on its technical IT support for day-to-day system use.

“Deploying the SAP Business ByDesign solution helped McCann Australia meet the business objectives it set out to achieve, transforming business operations into a more proactive project management environment,” said Zain Hoosen, chief operations officer of McCann.

“The team was impressed by Acclimation’s technical expertise in the product and understanding of the creative industry, as well as the team’s ability to engage with the McCann Australia team proactively and in a highly collaborative manner.”

The provider claimed that the deployment took 12 weeks in total.

“The successful implementation of SAP Business ByDesign for McCann Australia demonstrates the value of this enterprise resource planning solution for SMEs to achieve a fast ROI,” Acclimation MD Rob Taubman added.

McCann Australia is to now continue its partnership with Acclimation by signing on to its support services. Acclimation will optimise SAP and deploy its integrated support model for post go-live support.

Acclimation also recently deliver SAP Business ByDesign to Dulux Group PNG.

Speaking to ARN, Taubman recently spoke of Acclimation’s drive to find a new direction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time, fortune favours the bold and, while many companies are focused on building business liquidity and maintaining business as usual, business leaders that are seizing this opportunity to prepare for change will be better prepared for a recession than those taking a wait-and-see approach,” he said.