NBN resellers subject to ‘enhanced’ consumer experience rules

The country’s telco industry regulator has ‘enhanced’ the National Broadband Network (NBN) consumer experience rules during the final phase of the NBN migration.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) claims the changes to the rules, which follow a review by the Authority, will benefit both consumers and telco providers.

“The enhancements will expand the number of businesses protected by the rules,” the ACMA said in a statement. “From 14 December 2020, businesses with an estimated annual telco spend of up to $40,000 will now be covered, up from $20,000 previously.

“The changes will also make the rules clearer and more flexible for telco providers – without sacrificing important consumer safeguards.

“Rules covering the NBN migration remain essential for consumers with 1.5 million premises predicted to move to the NBN over this and the next two financial years,” it added.

According to the Authority, the enhancements have been made to rules relating to the Service Continuity Standard, the Service Migration Determination, the Consumer Information Standard and the Complaints Handling Standard.

The enhancements to the Service Continuity Standard and Service Migration Determination will start on 14 December this year, while most enhancements to the Complaints Handling Standard and Consumer Information Standard will start on 1 April 2021.

According to the ACMA, a “better move” to the NBN is its compliance priority for 2020–21.

In September, the ACMA said that Telstra, Optus, TPG and Vocus Communications subsidiary Dodo had breached consumer protection rules after more than 1,500 of the companies' customers were left without services during NBN migration attempts from February to April 2019, following investigations by the Authority.



